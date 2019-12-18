Sector 39

Co-Working Spaces
Office Beanz
Co-Working Spaces

Office Beanz

This Co-Working Space In G-Town Is Perfect For You & Your Team
Sector 39
Cafes
The Grub Cafe
Cafes

The Grub Cafe

Eat & Play At This Cute Little Multi Cuisine Restaurant In G-Town!
Sector 31
Other
Unitech Cyber Park
Other

Unitech Cyber Park

This Roadside Stall Near Unitech Cyber Park Serves Yummy Chhole Kulche & More
Sector 39
Fast Food Restaurants
Fuel In House Cafe
Fast Food Restaurants

Fuel In House Cafe

Working Around Cyber Park? Eat At Fuel In House Cafe
Sector 29
Fast Food Restaurants
Chai Side
Fast Food Restaurants

Chai Side

Chai, Sutta Aur Yaari: Grab A Quick Bite At Chai Side When You're In Cyber Park
Sector 39
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Dr. Bubbles
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Dr. Bubbles

Tea With A Twist: Drink & Chew Your Tea At Dr. Bubbles In Gurugram
Sector 31
Home Décor Stores
Tezerac
Home Décor Stores

Tezerac

Revamp Your Space: This Store Offers Amazing Furnishing, Home Decor & More
Sector 39
Street Food
Momo Stall
Street Food

Momo Stall

Stop Everything And Go Try These Tandoori Momo Right Now
Sector 31
Fast Food Restaurants
MOPP - Mad Over Parathas & Pakodas
Fast Food Restaurants

MOPP - Mad Over Parathas & Pakodas

Stuffed Parathas & Yummy Pakodas Are The Perfect Weekend Breakfast!
Sector 31
Bakeries
Tasty Tweets
Bakeries

Tasty Tweets

White Forest, Cassata Cakes & More: Order Delish Cakes From This Bakery
Sector 31
Fast Food Restaurants
Dilli 6 On Wheels
Fast Food Restaurants

Dilli 6 On Wheels

Drop by This Eatrey For Authentic Old Delhi Style Food
Sector 32
Cafes
L'Pause
Cafes

L'Pause

This Café In Gurgaon Will Take You Back To The 90s With Its Shakes, Comic Books & Ludo
Gurgaon
Yoga Studios
Yoga With Suhasini
Yoga Studios

Yoga With Suhasini

Head To This Yoga Studio To Take Control Of Your Mind, Body & Soul
Child Care Services
Morning Glorie
Child Care Services

Morning Glorie

I've got a Creche on You: Daycare and Creches in Gurgaon
South City 1
Fast Food Restaurants
Hotel Malabar
Fast Food Restaurants

Hotel Malabar

Appams, Curries And The Spice Of Kerala At Hotel Malabar
Bakeries
Tasha's Artisan Foods
Bakeries

Tasha's Artisan Foods

Get Everything From Fresh Breads To Desserts At Tasha's Artisan Food
Casual Dining
Jugaad Kitchen
Casual Dining

Jugaad Kitchen

Give Roadside Tapris A Miss & Check Out Jugaad Kitchen For Some Delish Food At Reasonable Prices
Gurgaon
Fast Food Restaurants
Capital Restaurant & Bar-Be-Que
Fast Food Restaurants

Capital Restaurant & Bar-Be-Que

Non-Vegetarians, You've Gotta Try The Delicious Tawa Chicken At This Restaurant
Sector 31
Cafes
Bueno
Cafes

Bueno

Sandwich Shop And Bakery, Bueno, In Gurgaon Delivers Till 11.30 PM
DLF Cyber City
Cafes
Cafe Lungta
Cafes

Cafe Lungta

Not Just Momo, Café Lungta Serves Up True Himalayan Flavours
Sector 15
Bars
Cocktails & Dreams, Speakeasy
Bars

Cocktails & Dreams, Speakeasy

Take Your Date To Gurgaon With These Unusual Date-Night Ideas
Sector 15
