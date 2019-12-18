Sector 49

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 49

Medical Facilities
image - Skin International Aesthetic Laser Clinic
Medical Facilities

Skin International Aesthetic Laser Clinic

Noida Folks! Here Are 4 Treatments You Have To Try At Skin International Aesthetic Laser Clinic!
Sector 49
Bakeries
image - Theos
Bakeries

Theos

Fast Food, Cold Coffee And Delectable Dessert At Theos, Noida
Sector 41
Gaming Zone
image - Mystery Rooms
Gaming Zone

Mystery Rooms

Brain Freezing And Pulse Racing Experience of Mystery Rooms Now At Noida
Sector 41
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Keventers
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Keventers

Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
Sector 41
Bowling Alleys
image - Glued Reloaded
Bowling Alleys

Glued Reloaded

This Gaming & Bowling Place In Noida Is Open Till 4AM
Sector 41
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Salato Salad Studio
Fast Food Restaurants

Salato Salad Studio

Must-Try: The Peanut Butter Chicken With Rice At Salato Salad Studio In Noida
Sector 41
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Big City Pizza
Fast Food Restaurants

Big City Pizza

This Delivery Kitchen In Noida Is Definite Goals!
Sector 41
Food Stores
image - Millets For Health
Food Stores

Millets For Health

Millets for Health -Get Your Hands On These Nutritious Grains Right away
Casual Dining
image - Khidmat Restaurant
Casual Dining

Khidmat Restaurant

A Hidden Gem In Noida!
Sector 50
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Domino's Pizza
Fast Food Restaurants

Domino's Pizza

Flavours Of Pizza From All Over The World
Cafes
image - Lazy Tales
Cafes

Lazy Tales

Noida Has A New Cute Little Cafe Which Is Definitely A Must Visit!
Sector 50
Gardening Stores
image - Ozzie's Terrariums
Gardening Stores

Ozzie's Terrariums

Greenery in Glass Globes? Check Out Ozzie’s Terrariums
Sector 41
Lounges
image - Nextonic Cafe N Lounge
Lounges

Nextonic Cafe N Lounge

This Pocket Friendly Cafe Offers An Amazing Range Of Food With A Pretty Decor!
Sector 50
Dessert Parlours
image - Theos
Dessert Parlours

Theos

Treat Yourself To These Delicious Sweet Treats From Theos!
Sector 50
Home Décor Stores
image - Swades - Reflections Of India
Home Décor Stores

Swades - Reflections Of India

Lamps, Bedcovers & Handicrafts: This Noida Store’s Decor Is Ethnic & Beautiful
Sector 50
Cafes
image - Tossin Pizza
Cafes

Tossin Pizza

Drop By For Some Divine Thin Crust Pizzas At This Outlet In Noida
Sector 50
Salons
image - Toni & Guy
Salons

Toni & Guy

Here Are 3 Things That We Can Always Rely On Toni & Guy For
Sector 41
Gift Shops
image - Paper Leaf
Gift Shops

Paper Leaf

This Tiny Store In Noida Is Full Of Cool Stationery & Sustainable Gifts
Noida
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Burgrill
Fast Food Restaurants

Burgrill

Burgrill: The Famous Outlet For Italian Food In Noida
Sector 44
Casual Dining
image - Roovez - Restaurant & Lounge
Casual Dining

Roovez - Restaurant & Lounge

Noida's Got A Bar With A Glass Roof & It's So Bright & Peppy
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Burger Art
Fast Food Restaurants

Burger Art

Drool Over These Incredible Burgers At Burger Art
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Sector 49?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE