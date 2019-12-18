Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Sector 49
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 49
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
For Kids
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Bakeries
Dessert Parlours
Home Décor Stores
Bars
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Medical Facilities
Medical Facilities
Skin International Aesthetic Laser Clinic
Noida Folks! Here Are 4 Treatments You Have To Try At Skin International Aesthetic Laser Clinic!
Sector 49
Bakeries
Bakeries
Theos
Fast Food, Cold Coffee And Delectable Dessert At Theos, Noida
Sector 41
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Mystery Rooms
Brain Freezing And Pulse Racing Experience of Mystery Rooms Now At Noida
Sector 41
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Keventers
Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
Sector 41
Bowling Alleys
Bowling Alleys
Glued Reloaded
This Gaming & Bowling Place In Noida Is Open Till 4AM
Sector 41
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Salato Salad Studio
Must-Try: The Peanut Butter Chicken With Rice At Salato Salad Studio In Noida
Sector 41
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Big City Pizza
This Delivery Kitchen In Noida Is Definite Goals!
Sector 41
Food Stores
Food Stores
Millets For Health
Millets for Health -Get Your Hands On These Nutritious Grains Right away
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Khidmat Restaurant
A Hidden Gem In Noida!
Sector 50
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Domino's Pizza
Flavours Of Pizza From All Over The World
Cafes
Cafes
Lazy Tales
Noida Has A New Cute Little Cafe Which Is Definitely A Must Visit!
Sector 50
Gardening Stores
Gardening Stores
Ozzie's Terrariums
Greenery in Glass Globes? Check Out Ozzie’s Terrariums
Sector 41
Lounges
Lounges
Nextonic Cafe N Lounge
This Pocket Friendly Cafe Offers An Amazing Range Of Food With A Pretty Decor!
Sector 50
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Theos
Treat Yourself To These Delicious Sweet Treats From Theos!
Sector 50
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Swades - Reflections Of India
Lamps, Bedcovers & Handicrafts: This Noida Store’s Decor Is Ethnic & Beautiful
Sector 50
Cafes
Cafes
Tossin Pizza
Drop By For Some Divine Thin Crust Pizzas At This Outlet In Noida
Sector 50
Salons
Salons
Toni & Guy
Here Are 3 Things That We Can Always Rely On Toni & Guy For
Sector 41
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Paper Leaf
This Tiny Store In Noida Is Full Of Cool Stationery & Sustainable Gifts
Noida
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Burgrill
Burgrill: The Famous Outlet For Italian Food In Noida
Sector 44
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Roovez - Restaurant & Lounge
Noida's Got A Bar With A Glass Roof & It's So Bright & Peppy
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Burger Art
Drool Over These Incredible Burgers At Burger Art
Have a great recommendation for
Sector 49?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE