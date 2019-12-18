Sector 53

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Nutridish
Nutridish

Nutridish

End Your Search For Hearty Meals, Salads & More At This Eatery In Noida
Sector 53
Other
image - Sector 23
Other

Sector 23

Street Food Crazy? Head To Noida For Some Dahi Batashas And Momo
Noida
Delivery Services
image - Culinate
Culinate

Culinate

Culinate: Healthy Breakfast & Dinner Delivered in Noida
Sector 53
Gyms
image - DTF Studio
Gyms

DTF Studio

Get Fit The Best Way With DTF Studio
Sector 34
Casual Dining
image - Govinda’s Restaurant
Casual Dining

Govinda’s Restaurant

Good Food, Good Vibe At This Vegetarian Restaurant
Sector 33
Salons
image - Ohio Spa & Salon
Salons

Ohio Spa & Salon

Noida’s Ohio Spa Is Up For Pampering Till 9pm & Makes Kama Ayurveda Facials Affordable
Sector 51
Fine Dining
image - The Great Kabab Factory - Radisson Noida
Fine Dining

The Great Kabab Factory - Radisson Noida

Indulge In Some Great Kebabs Only At This OG Kebab Outlet
Sector 55
Fine Dining
image - Ni Hao - Radisson Noida
Fine Dining

Ni Hao - Radisson Noida

Pan Asian At Its Best Only In Noida
Sector 55
Hotels
image - Park Plaza Noida
Hotels

Park Plaza Noida

Maria Di Fiore Solanki Teaches Your Babies & Toddlers To Swim
Sector 55
Casual Dining
image - Nazeer Delicacies
Nazeer Delicacies

Nazeer Delicacies

Must Drop By This Restaurant When In Noida!
Sector 25
Movie Theatres
image - Cinepolis
Cinepolis

Cinepolis

Are You A Cinephile Who's Also A Foodie? Book Your Tickets At Cinépolis To Enjoy This Gourmet Menu By Chef Saransh Goila!
Casual Dining
image - Dasaprakash
Dasaprakash

Dasaprakash

Dasaprakash Is The Perfect Place To Relish Authentic South Indian Food
Sector 25
Casual Dining
image - Jungle Jamboree
Jungle Jamboree

Jungle Jamboree

From Kids To Oldies, This Jungle Themed Restaurant In Noida Is Where Peeps Are Chilling On Weekends
Sector 32
Lounges
image - SkyHouse
SkyHouse

SkyHouse

This Noida Bar Has A Stunning Rooftop That's Perfect For Chill Winter Evenings
Sector 32
Dessert Parlours
image - Frozen Stone
Frozen Stone

Frozen Stone

The Chocolate Crumble Ice Cream Roll At Frozen Stone In Logix City Centre Mall Is To Die For
Sector 32
Cosmetics Stores
image - Inatur
Inatur

Inatur

Drop By Inatur For Great Organic Beauty Products
Sector 32
Furniture Stores
image - Studio Pepperfry
Studio Pepperfry

Studio Pepperfry

Make Flowers, Fruits & Other Art Works With Thai Clay At This Workshop
Sector 32
Clothing Stores
image - Indifusion
Indifusion

Indifusion

Indirapuram Folks, Check Out Indifusion For Beautiful, Daily Wear Kurtis
Sector 32
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Keventers
Keventers

Keventers

Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
Sector 32
Bakeries
image - Theobroma
Theobroma

Theobroma

Craving Dessert? You Won't Go Wrong At Theobroma
Sector 32
Gaming Zone
image - The Gaming Vegas
The Gaming Vegas

The Gaming Vegas

We're Telling You Why You Need To Go To Gaming Vegas This Weekend
Sector 32
