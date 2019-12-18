Explore
Sector 53
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 53
For Kids
Fast Food Restaurants
Clothing Stores
Dessert Parlours
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Fast Food Restaurants
Nutridish
End Your Search For Hearty Meals, Salads & More At This Eatery In Noida
Sector 53
Sector 23
Street Food Crazy? Head To Noida For Some Dahi Batashas And Momo
Noida
Culinate
Culinate: Healthy Breakfast & Dinner Delivered in Noida
Sector 53
DTF Studio
Get Fit The Best Way With DTF Studio
Sector 34
Govinda’s Restaurant
Good Food, Good Vibe At This Vegetarian Restaurant
Sector 33
Ohio Spa & Salon
Noida’s Ohio Spa Is Up For Pampering Till 9pm & Makes Kama Ayurveda Facials Affordable
Sector 51
The Great Kabab Factory - Radisson Noida
Indulge In Some Great Kebabs Only At This OG Kebab Outlet
Sector 55
Ni Hao - Radisson Noida
Pan Asian At Its Best Only In Noida
Sector 55
Park Plaza Noida
Maria Di Fiore Solanki Teaches Your Babies & Toddlers To Swim
Sector 55
Nazeer Delicacies
Must Drop By This Restaurant When In Noida!
Sector 25
Cinepolis
Are You A Cinephile Who's Also A Foodie? Book Your Tickets At Cinépolis To Enjoy This Gourmet Menu By Chef Saransh Goila!
Dasaprakash
Dasaprakash Is The Perfect Place To Relish Authentic South Indian Food
Sector 25
Jungle Jamboree
From Kids To Oldies, This Jungle Themed Restaurant In Noida Is Where Peeps Are Chilling On Weekends
Sector 32
SkyHouse
This Noida Bar Has A Stunning Rooftop That's Perfect For Chill Winter Evenings
Sector 32
Frozen Stone
The Chocolate Crumble Ice Cream Roll At Frozen Stone In Logix City Centre Mall Is To Die For
Sector 32
Inatur
Drop By Inatur For Great Organic Beauty Products
Sector 32
Studio Pepperfry
Make Flowers, Fruits & Other Art Works With Thai Clay At This Workshop
Sector 32
Indifusion
Indirapuram Folks, Check Out Indifusion For Beautiful, Daily Wear Kurtis
Sector 32
Keventers
Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
Sector 32
Theobroma
Craving Dessert? You Won't Go Wrong At Theobroma
Sector 32
The Gaming Vegas
We're Telling You Why You Need To Go To Gaming Vegas This Weekend
Sector 32
