Sector 63
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 63
For Kids
Cafes
Casual Dining
Clothing Stores
Fast Food Restaurants
Fine Dining
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Delivery Services
Dessert Parlours
Home Décor Stores
Filmy Flavours
Casual Dining
Filmy Flavours
This Noida Restaurant Is All About Bollywood & Has Buffet Deals Starting At INR 650!
Sector 63
Naivedyam
Casual Dining
Naivedyam
Appam Kurma, Dosa & All Things South Indian at Naivedyam
Sector 63
The Asia Kitchen
Casual Dining
The Asia Kitchen
Asia Kitchen: Your Dose of Thai in Noida
Sector 63
Tawak
Casual Dining
Tawak
Pick Tawak For Your Next Big Meal In Noida
Sector 63
London Cafe
Casual Dining
London Cafe
Keep it Classy & Fresh at London Cafe, Noida
Sector 63
Salons
Salons
Haircode Unisex Salon
Give Your Skin & Hair The Treatment It Deserves At This Unisex Salon Near You
Sector 62
Delhi Biryani Hut
Fast Food Restaurants
Delhi Biryani Hut
Simple And Delicious Biryanis At Pocket-Friendly Rates
Sector 62
Cafes
Cafes
Munchin Cafe
Have You Tried Perfectly Baked Yum Nachos Yet? Drop By Munchin's Now!
Sector 62
Dabbameal
Delivery Services
Dabbameal
A Dabba Service In Noida That Makes Ghar Ka Khaana At INR 85
Sector 64
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Kripa Garments Pvt. Ltd.
Organic Clothing For Babies and Kids, at Nino Bambino
Noida
UnBoxed
Co-Working Spaces
UnBoxed
Noida, Un-Boxed Co-Working Space Will Give you Reason to Work
Sector 65
Shawarma Factory
Fast Food Restaurants
Shawarma Factory
Feast From The Middle East: Check Out Shawarma Factory Now!
Indirapuram
Zenith Dance Academy
Classes & Workshops
Zenith Dance Academy
Want To Learn Parkour? Zenith Dance Academy Can Help!
Indirapuram
Cafes
Cafes
PO's Kitchen
Po's Kitchen In Indirapuram Is Inspired By Kung Fu Panda & Serves Great Chinese
Indirapuram
Decathlon
Sporting Goods Stores
Decathlon
Intense Workout? Rest & Recover With These Tools Available At Decathlon
Indirapuram
Cafes
Cafes
Time Out Cafe
Head To Time Out Cafe For Pool, PlayStation & Good Food
Indirapuram
Cafes
Cafes
The Reader's Cafe
The Reader's Cafe In Ghaziabad Is A Boon For Hungry Bookworms
Indirapuram
Original Fruit Cream
Dessert Parlours
Original Fruit Cream
When In Indirapuram, Stop By This Kiosk For Some Fresh Fruit Cream
Indirapuram
Other
Other
Kailash Health Village
This Noida Gym & Wellness Centre Has Everything You Need To Reach Your #BodyGoals
Sector 62
Berco's
Casual Dining
Berco's
Mood For Chinese? Fix Your Cravings At This Outlet In Indrapuram
Indirapuram
Paprika Park
Casual Dining
Paprika Park
Make Your Weekend Interesting At NCR's First & Only Park Themed Restaurant
Indirapuram
Pind Balluchi
Casual Dining
Pind Balluchi
Pop By Pind Balluchi For Their Amazing North Indian Delicacies
Indirapuram
Indifusion
Clothing Stores
Indifusion
Indirapuram Folks, Check Out Indifusion For Beautiful, Daily Wear Kurtis
Indirapuram
Pepperfry
Home Décor Stores
Pepperfry
Meet Pepperfry's Affordable Furniture In Person At The Studio
Indirapuram
