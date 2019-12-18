Sector 72

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 72

Delivery Services
image - Culinate
Delivery Services

Culinate

Culinate: Healthy Breakfast & Dinner Delivered in Noida
Sector 53
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Nutridish
Fast Food Restaurants

Nutridish

End Your Search For Hearty Meals, Salads & More At This Eatery In Noida
Sector 53
Gyms
image - DTF Studio
Gyms

DTF Studio

Get Fit The Best Way With DTF Studio
Sector 34
Salons
image - Ohio Spa & Salon
Salons

Ohio Spa & Salon

Noida’s Ohio Spa Is Up For Pampering Till 9pm & Makes Kama Ayurveda Facials Affordable
Sector 51
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Big Mama
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Big Mama

Get Cold Coffee, Mango Shake & More Starting At INR 20 At These Carts
Sector 50
Cafes
image - Tossin Pizza
Cafes

Tossin Pizza

Drop By For Some Divine Thin Crust Pizzas At This Outlet In Noida
Sector 50
Dessert Parlours
image - Theos
Dessert Parlours

Theos

Treat Yourself To These Delicious Sweet Treats From Theos!
Sector 50
Home Décor Stores
image - Swades - Reflections Of India
Home Décor Stores

Swades - Reflections Of India

Lamps, Bedcovers & Handicrafts: This Noida Store’s Decor Is Ethnic & Beautiful
Sector 50
Lounges
image - Nextonic Cafe N Lounge
Lounges

Nextonic Cafe N Lounge

This Pocket Friendly Cafe Offers An Amazing Range Of Food With A Pretty Decor!
Sector 50
Other
image - Sector 23
Other

Sector 23

Street Food Crazy? Head To Noida For Some Dahi Batashas And Momo
Noida
Cafes
image - Lazy Tales
Cafes

Lazy Tales

Noida Has A New Cute Little Cafe Which Is Definitely A Must Visit!
Sector 50
Casual Dining
image - Khidmat Restaurant
Casual Dining

Khidmat Restaurant

A Hidden Gem In Noida!
Sector 50
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Domino's Pizza
Fast Food Restaurants

Domino's Pizza

Flavours Of Pizza From All Over The World
Casual Dining
image - Govinda’s Restaurant
Casual Dining

Govinda’s Restaurant

Good Food, Good Vibe At This Vegetarian Restaurant
Sector 33
Lounges
image - SkyHouse
Lounges

SkyHouse

This Noida Bar Has A Stunning Rooftop That's Perfect For Chill Winter Evenings
Sector 32
Casual Dining
image - Jungle Jamboree
Casual Dining

Jungle Jamboree

From Kids To Oldies, This Jungle Themed Restaurant In Noida Is Where Peeps Are Chilling On Weekends
Sector 32
Cosmetics Stores
image - Inatur
Cosmetics Stores

Inatur

Drop By Inatur For Great Organic Beauty Products
Sector 32
Bakeries
image - 221 B Baker Street
Bakeries

221 B Baker Street

A Perfect Little Bakery In Your Own Noida Neighbourhood.
Casual Dining
image - Crops & Curries
Casual Dining

Crops & Curries

Rooftop Setup, Attractive Ambience & Delicious Food At Crops & Curries
Dessert Parlours
image - Frozen Stone
Dessert Parlours

Frozen Stone

The Chocolate Crumble Ice Cream Roll At Frozen Stone In Logix City Centre Mall Is To Die For
Sector 32
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Sector 72?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE