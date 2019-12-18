Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Sector 72
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 72
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
For Kids
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Bakeries
Home Décor Stores
Dessert Parlours
Lounges
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Culinate
Culinate: Healthy Breakfast & Dinner Delivered in Noida
Sector 53
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Nutridish
End Your Search For Hearty Meals, Salads & More At This Eatery In Noida
Sector 53
Gyms
Gyms
DTF Studio
Get Fit The Best Way With DTF Studio
Sector 34
Salons
Salons
Ohio Spa & Salon
Noida’s Ohio Spa Is Up For Pampering Till 9pm & Makes Kama Ayurveda Facials Affordable
Sector 51
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Big Mama
Get Cold Coffee, Mango Shake & More Starting At INR 20 At These Carts
Sector 50
Cafes
Cafes
Tossin Pizza
Drop By For Some Divine Thin Crust Pizzas At This Outlet In Noida
Sector 50
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Theos
Treat Yourself To These Delicious Sweet Treats From Theos!
Sector 50
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Swades - Reflections Of India
Lamps, Bedcovers & Handicrafts: This Noida Store’s Decor Is Ethnic & Beautiful
Sector 50
Lounges
Lounges
Nextonic Cafe N Lounge
This Pocket Friendly Cafe Offers An Amazing Range Of Food With A Pretty Decor!
Sector 50
Other
Other
Sector 23
Street Food Crazy? Head To Noida For Some Dahi Batashas And Momo
Noida
Cafes
Cafes
Lazy Tales
Noida Has A New Cute Little Cafe Which Is Definitely A Must Visit!
Sector 50
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Khidmat Restaurant
A Hidden Gem In Noida!
Sector 50
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Domino's Pizza
Flavours Of Pizza From All Over The World
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Govinda’s Restaurant
Good Food, Good Vibe At This Vegetarian Restaurant
Sector 33
Lounges
Lounges
SkyHouse
This Noida Bar Has A Stunning Rooftop That's Perfect For Chill Winter Evenings
Sector 32
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Jungle Jamboree
From Kids To Oldies, This Jungle Themed Restaurant In Noida Is Where Peeps Are Chilling On Weekends
Sector 32
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Inatur
Drop By Inatur For Great Organic Beauty Products
Sector 32
Bakeries
Bakeries
221 B Baker Street
A Perfect Little Bakery In Your Own Noida Neighbourhood.
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Crops & Curries
Rooftop Setup, Attractive Ambience & Delicious Food At Crops & Curries
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Frozen Stone
The Chocolate Crumble Ice Cream Roll At Frozen Stone In Logix City Centre Mall Is To Die For
Sector 32
Have a great recommendation for
Sector 72?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE