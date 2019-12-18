Sector 75

Cafes
The Haven International Coffee House

A Bit Of Berlin In Noida: This Is Hands Down The Prettiest Cafe We've Seen In A While
Sector 75
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Big Mama

Get Cold Coffee, Mango Shake & More Starting At INR 20 At These Carts
Sector 50
Casual Dining
Crops & Curries

Rooftop Setup, Attractive Ambience & Delicious Food At Crops & Curries
Bakeries
221 B Baker Street

A Perfect Little Bakery In Your Own Noida Neighbourhood.
Cafes
Haristo Cafe & Pizzeria

There's A New, Very Adorable Cafe In Noida, And You'll Love Their Pizzas
Noida
Fast Food Restaurants
Egg Bistro

Relish Flavourful Eggs At This Eggcellent Joint In Noida
Noida
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Big Mama

Get Cold Coffee, Mango Shake & More Starting At INR 20 At These Carts
Fast Food Restaurants
Mr. Biryani Walia

Mr Biryani Walia Is Selling A Whole Lot Of Biryani Options {And A 456-Year-Old Tale!}
Noida
Salons
Ohio Spa & Salon

Noida’s Ohio Spa Is Up For Pampering Till 9pm & Makes Kama Ayurveda Facials Affordable
Sector 51
Lounges
Nextonic Cafe N Lounge

This Pocket Friendly Cafe Offers An Amazing Range Of Food With A Pretty Decor!
Sector 50
Cafes
Lazy Tales

Noida Has A New Cute Little Cafe Which Is Definitely A Must Visit!
Sector 50
Dessert Parlours
Theos

Treat Yourself To These Delicious Sweet Treats From Theos!
Sector 50
Cafes
Tossin Pizza

Drop By For Some Divine Thin Crust Pizzas At This Outlet In Noida
Sector 50
Casual Dining
Khidmat Restaurant

A Hidden Gem In Noida!
Sector 50
Fast Food Restaurants
Domino's Pizza

Flavours Of Pizza From All Over The World
Home Décor Stores
Swades - Reflections Of India

Lamps, Bedcovers & Handicrafts: This Noida Store’s Decor Is Ethnic & Beautiful
Sector 50
Food Stores
Millets For Health

Millets for Health -Get Your Hands On These Nutritious Grains Right away
Gardening Stores
Ozzie's Terrariums

Greenery in Glass Globes? Check Out Ozzie’s Terrariums
Sector 41
Medical Facilities
Skin International Aesthetic Laser Clinic

Noida Folks! Here Are 4 Treatments You Have To Try At Skin International Aesthetic Laser Clinic!
Sector 49
Salons
Toni & Guy

Here Are 3 Things That We Can Always Rely On Toni & Guy For
Sector 41
Gyms
DTF Studio

Get Fit The Best Way With DTF Studio
Sector 34
