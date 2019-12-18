Sector 94

Amusement Parks
image - Atlantic Water World
Atlantic Water World

Float In The River Or Chill At A Faux Beach At This New Water Park In South Delhi
Pet Care
image - SPCA Noida
SPCA Noida

Volunteer at SPCA Noida to do Your Share for Your Four-Legged Friends
Clothing Stores
image - Rangriti
Rangriti

Get Comfy Indie Tops, Airy Palazzos & Suit Sets At Rangriti
Sarita Vihar
Clothing Stores
image - Fabfello
Fabfello

Get Amazing Cotton Kurtis For INR 399 At This Okhla Store
Shaheen Bagh
Cafes
image - Leaf N Loaf
Leaf N Loaf

Leaf n Loaf In Noida For Some Healthy Meals
Sector 125
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Victoria Biryani House
Victoria Biryani House

Victoria Biryani House For The Finest Kolkata-Style Biryani Around
Jasola
Clothing Stores
image - Asad Sabri's Bespoke Tailoring
Asad Sabri's Bespoke Tailoring

Men, Get Bespoke Suits & Sherwanis Made At This Kalindi Kunj Store
Jasola
Casual Dining
image - Nazeer Foods
Nazeer Foods

Head Over To This Place For Some Appetizing Mughlai Food
Jasola
Delivery Services
image - Teekhi Biryani
Teekhi Biryani

This Santro Car Gives Half-Plate Biryani At INR 80 {Even Past 12am}
Noida
Food Trucks
image - Caffeinated
Caffeinated

Freshly-Brewed Coffee From This Noida Food Truck Is Making Us Happy
Sector 125
Bowling Alleys
image - Every Other Day
Every Other Day

Because We Love Bowling, Every Other Day
Sector 38A
Malls
image - Gardens Galleria
Gardens Galleria

The Largest Facility For Toddlers & Kids In Delhi Has Opened In This Noida Mall
Sector 38A
Casual Dining
image - FlyDining
FlyDining

Enjoy Dinner 160 Ft. Above The Ground At This New Fly Dining Restaurant
Sector 38
Sporting Goods Stores
image - Decathlon Noida
Decathlon Noida

Intense Workout? Rest & Recover With These Tools Available At Decathlon
Sector 38A
Clothing Stores
image - Kilol
Kilol

Dohars, Jackets & Comfy Indian Clothes: We’re Loving The Kilol Store In Noida
Sector 38A
Bars
image - Uno Chicago Bar & Grill
Uno Chicago Bar & Grill

This Eatery Is The Numero UNO For Delish Pizzas In Town
Sector 38
Amusement Parks
image - Worlds Of Wonder
Worlds Of Wonder

Go Fast And Furious At Wonder Speedway
Sector 38
Lounges
image - Jokers
Jokers

Bollywood Music & Amazing Food: Head To Jokers In The Gardens Galleria Mall
Sector 38
Bakeries
image - Dunkin Donuts
Dunkin Donuts

LBB Rated All The Burgers At Dunkin' Donuts
Sector 38A
Bars
image - CLUB TITO'S
CLUB TITO'S

Head Out To This Place In Garden Galleria For Some Good Food And Music
