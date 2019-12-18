Explore
Sector 94
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 94
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Home Décor Stores
Bakeries
Dessert Parlours
Bars
Cosmetics Stores
Accessories
Amusement Parks
Amusement Parks
Atlantic Water World
Float In The River Or Chill At A Faux Beach At This New Water Park In South Delhi
Pet Care
SPCA Noida
Volunteer at SPCA Noida to do Your Share for Your Four-Legged Friends
Sector 94
Clothing Stores
Rangriti
Get Comfy Indie Tops, Airy Palazzos & Suit Sets At Rangriti
Sarita Vihar
Clothing Stores
Fabfello
Get Amazing Cotton Kurtis For INR 399 At This Okhla Store
Shaheen Bagh
Cafes
Leaf N Loaf
Leaf n Loaf In Noida For Some Healthy Meals
Sector 125
Fast Food Restaurants
Victoria Biryani House
Victoria Biryani House For The Finest Kolkata-Style Biryani Around
Jasola
Clothing Stores
Asad Sabri's Bespoke Tailoring
Men, Get Bespoke Suits & Sherwanis Made At This Kalindi Kunj Store
Jasola
Casual Dining
Nazeer Foods
Head Over To This Place For Some Appetizing Mughlai Food
Jasola
Delivery Services
Teekhi Biryani
This Santro Car Gives Half-Plate Biryani At INR 80 {Even Past 12am}
Noida
Food Trucks
Caffeinated
Freshly-Brewed Coffee From This Noida Food Truck Is Making Us Happy
Sector 125
Bowling Alleys
Every Other Day
Because We Love Bowling, Every Other Day
Sector 38A
Malls
Gardens Galleria
The Largest Facility For Toddlers & Kids In Delhi Has Opened In This Noida Mall
Sector 38A
Casual Dining
FlyDining
Enjoy Dinner 160 Ft. Above The Ground At This New Fly Dining Restaurant
Sector 38
Sporting Goods Stores
Decathlon Noida
Intense Workout? Rest & Recover With These Tools Available At Decathlon
Sector 38A
Clothing Stores
Kilol
Dohars, Jackets & Comfy Indian Clothes: We’re Loving The Kilol Store In Noida
Sector 38A
Bars
Uno Chicago Bar & Grill
This Eatery Is The Numero UNO For Delish Pizzas In Town
Sector 38
Amusement Parks
Worlds Of Wonder
Go Fast And Furious At Wonder Speedway
Sector 38
Lounges
Jokers
Bollywood Music & Amazing Food: Head To Jokers In The Gardens Galleria Mall
Sector 38
Bakeries
Dunkin Donuts
LBB Rated All The Burgers At Dunkin' Donuts
Sector 38A
Bars
CLUB TITO'S
Head Out To This Place In Garden Galleria For Some Good Food And Music
