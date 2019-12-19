Eat & Play At This Cute Little Multi Cuisine Restaurant In G-Town!

The Grub Cafe, a place where you can play paintball games, participate in some indoor activities and at the same time, you can have good food. The place is hardly a walking distance from Huda City Centre metro station. After visiting this place I was really surprised to see the beautiful ambiance of the Grub Cafe. The place is huge with having both indoor and outdoor seating available. The large size of the area is allocated for different games and paintball related games. I went to the indoor seating area because of rain. The staffs were very polite and that time the place was really vacant so for me, it was the most peaceful place in Gurgaon. I came along with my friend and had a good number of appetizers, main course, and shakes. I can definitely vouch that in pizza there is no boundary for cheese. This place is a must if you want to have a thin crust and cheese-loaded pizzas that too with heavenly taste. I had their Peri Peri and four Cheese Pizzas and I really loved them. I also had their Chilli Chicken and again this place greeted me well. In the main course if you want to try something new then just go for their Kaleji Paneer along with Laccha Parantha. I am sure you will love it. While in the shakes, you can go for a chocolate one. I totally loved the place and I would highly recommend it.