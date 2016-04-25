Get Luxurious Pedicures, Facials & Makeovers At Magnifique

I tried the medicated pedicure {aptly named ‘pedicure for tired feet’} which is done in a private cabana with sheer curtains and using French brand, Asepta, products.

The ritual starts with a basic cleaning of the feet and filing of the nails. Then a large blue tablet is dissolved in the water, turning it powder blue and making it froth like a milkshake. The warmth of the water and the coolness of the mint somehow magically work together, creating the perfect little bubble {bath} for your feet. This is when you realise how tired you really are—when two opposing forces force you into a state of happy relaxation.