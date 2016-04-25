The recently-opened Magnifique Salon is wooing us with its luxury: Expect high-end imported products for the treatments, some of the best hair consultations, massages and pedicures for both women and men. And a VIP room where you can avail all the services in utmost privacy.
Get Luxurious Pedicures, Facials & Makeovers At Magnifique
- Nearest Metro Station: LAJPAT NAGAR
Shortcut
Scrubbing Us The Right Way
I tried the medicated pedicure {aptly named ‘pedicure for tired feet’} which is done in a private cabana with sheer curtains and using French brand, Asepta, products.
The ritual starts with a basic cleaning of the feet and filing of the nails. Then a large blue tablet is dissolved in the water, turning it powder blue and making it froth like a milkshake. The warmth of the water and the coolness of the mint somehow magically work together, creating the perfect little bubble {bath} for your feet. This is when you realise how tired you really are—when two opposing forces force you into a state of happy relaxation.
What follows is a crazy amount of scrubbing {all hail the pumice stone}; all that dead skin is just flaked right off. An exfoliating scrub, a ton of massaging, reflexology and a foot mask later, my feet looked up at me, at least three shades lighter {making me wildly question my shower gel at this point} and as soft as a baby’s bum. Two coats of OPI nail paint {you can also get Chanel or Sally Hansen} and they were ready for a night of dancing in skyscraper heels.
Hair And There
One of the main attractions of Magnifique is their hair treatments. Led by a team trained by prominent hair stylists Jojo and Yatan, they’ve mastered everything from the basic trims to lobs to the trickier balayage colour technique.
Besides this, they offer a stellar range of facials using Thalgo products, full body massages, a pretty neat manicure and of course the basics like waxing and threading.
What Else?
They’ve got a separate VIP room equipped with everything including a shampoo station and massage bed. This is primarily used by celebrities because, paparazzi. However, if you’re getting services worth INR 15,000 or above, you can go right ahead and book it for yourself.
They also whip up a mean cup of coffee—must pair with whatever you’re getting done.
- Nearest Metro Station: LAJPAT NAGAR
Comments (0)