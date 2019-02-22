Make-Up Mavens, Gear Up: THIS Is The Biggest M•A•C In The City!

That it's got all the best M•A•C products, with make-up stations to try all the products out! If you're somebody who genuinely adores make-up (fellow lipstick aficionado speaking), you're no stranger to the classic finish and charm of M•A•C. From their iconic lipsticks (Ruby Woo for the win!), to their cream base highlighters, their miracle fixing powders and their vari-coloured eye palettes, M•A•C is a pretty effective one-stop-shop for all things make-up. One of the main reasons we prefer the Select Citywalk store over some of the others is because it's the biggest; This basically means the shelves are always lined with both their hot-off-the-press launches and their favoured classics. From liquid lipsticks to powder blushes, specialty make-up brushes and a whole host of foundation, everything is likely to be here. Also, the great thing is their famous makeover counters. Try the products because you swipe that plastic for them, and even get the studio professional artists to give you a makeover; great either way.