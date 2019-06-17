This Harry Potter Themed Cafe Brings All Of It In Front Of You

We have all seen the Harry Potter series or maybe read it, and this place brings all of it in front of you. The Hogwarts Kafe is beautifully designed, keeping most of the characters in mind with lots of accessories to use for your pics like Broom, Your fav house robe, hats, etc. Food is also another plus, with beautiful presentation be it drinks too. Peri-peri fries, pulled apart garlic bread, pizza, peach ice tea are among my fav. Rowling, if you reading this, you gotta visit this.