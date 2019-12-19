Meesha Takes You on a Tour with City-inspired Scarves

The brainchild of Meesha Khanna—she started the project in Delhi—with Magali Charruyer and Catherine Gouin in Paris, we love the fabrics they work with, as well as the summery prints.

Their fall-winter collection was inspired by the landscape, culture and people of the Himalayas. And Summer 16 will see inspirations from Carnet de Voyage {a travel diary}, where each scarf is inspired by a different city. Take a trip from Cuzco to Mombasa to Agra, all in one go!