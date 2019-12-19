Meesha uses 100% natural textiles to make scarves that have quirky, pretty prints, but it is their Merino wool scarves that bring us back time and again.
Meesha Takes You on a Tour with City-inspired Scarves
The brainchild of Meesha Khanna—she started the project in Delhi—with Magali Charruyer and Catherine Gouin in Paris, we love the fabrics they work with, as well as the summery prints.
Their fall-winter collection was inspired by the landscape, culture and people of the Himalayas. And Summer 16 will see inspirations from Carnet de Voyage {a travel diary}, where each scarf is inspired by a different city. Take a trip from Cuzco to Mombasa to Agra, all in one go!
We Loved
We’re loving their Malibu, Paris and Saigon on merino wool from their Summer 16 collection. Since they are available in over 80 stores around the world, we don’t think you’ll have trouble getting your hands on these.
We’ve heard Le Bon Marche {Paris}, Bloomingdales {New York, LA, online}, Saks Fifth Avenue {Middle East}; Bus Stop and Isetan {Tokyo} are all stocking these stunning scarves. Us Dilliwallas can find them at Shankar Market.
Where: Flat 1, Shankar Market, Connaught Circus
Price: INR 2,500 onwards
Timings: 12pm – 6pm
Contact: +919899541198, or write to trisha@lovemeesha.com
Find out more on their website here.
