Mirror-Work Laptop Bags & Kurtis: Find It All This Small Gujarati Store

Gujrat Handicrafts

Janpath, New Delhi
5.0

Shop 20-A & B, Old Mini Market, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome

Colours and mirrors and all the kitsch...Gujrat Handicrafts inside the Janpath market is full of them and how. It’s a hole-in-the-wall which is full of stunning leather bags, laptop bags, bed covers, pouches and kurtis. I'd say, the bed covers were GORGEOUS, and would definitely add more embellishment to a boring room. A fun, Gujarati aunty manages this store and she’ll be happy to help you with taking your pick.

What Could Be Better

There’s very little space to stand, but that’s typical of most Janpath shops.

How Much Did It Cost

₹500 - ₹1,000

