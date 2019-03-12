Mirror-Work Laptop Bags & Kurtis: Find It All This Small Gujarati Store

Colours and mirrors and all the kitsch...Gujrat Handicrafts inside the Janpath market is full of them and how. It’s a hole-in-the-wall which is full of stunning leather bags, laptop bags, bed covers, pouches and kurtis. I'd say, the bed covers were GORGEOUS, and would definitely add more embellishment to a boring room. A fun, Gujarati aunty manages this store and she’ll be happy to help you with taking your pick.
There’s very little space to stand, but that’s typical of most Janpath shops.
₹500 - ₹1,000
