Multani Paneer and Tarkari Biryani: Punjab Grill is a Hit

While Punjab Grill is pretty well-known for its non-vegetarian food, we have been pretty wowed by the vegetarian fare the place plates up. We had the opportunity of trying out some of it’s fragrant biryanis and soft parathas, and we concede that Punjab Grill does a great job.

We began our meal with the Tarkari Kesari Biryani and the Tandoori Broccoli; we recommend that you stick to the biryani and ditch the latter {bit too creamy and crunchy for us}.