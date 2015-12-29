Biryani, tikkas and tadkas your thing? Then Punjab Grill is where you should head for some great vegetarian fare, including Paneer Tikka Multani, Lababdar and Tandoori Broccoli.
Multani Paneer and Tarkari Biryani: Punjab Grill is a Hit
- Price for two: ₹ 3500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MALVIYA NAGAR
Shortcut
Grills and tandoors
While Punjab Grill is pretty well-known for its non-vegetarian food, we have been pretty wowed by the vegetarian fare the place plates up. We had the opportunity of trying out some of it’s fragrant biryanis and soft parathas, and we concede that Punjab Grill does a great job.
We began our meal with the Tarkari Kesari Biryani and the Tandoori Broccoli; we recommend that you stick to the biryani and ditch the latter {bit too creamy and crunchy for us}.
Bigger and better
The Paneer Tikka Multani is HUGE and so, if you’re opting for a meal for two, this will take up quite a bit of your tummy space. And we suggest you finish this one of right away, since it may turn cold and rubbery. Our favourite dish off the menu was the rich and creamy Daal Punjab Grill. So much so, our entire crew joined in on the party and we were left with less than nothing in the span of 15 minutes.
Packing a punch
We recommend you try out the Paneer Lababdar, if you’re looking for something with gravy and to go with the Lehsuni Naan. All in all, this is a great place for a heavy celebratory dinner or a filling birthday lunch, from the royal kitchens of Punjab, no less. They also have a home delivery option, to make things all the more easier. We hope we’re invited to your next Punjab Grill party.
Where: Find a location here.
Price: INR 1,800 for two {approx.}
Timings: 12pm – 12am
Contact: 0124 4956350
Check out their website here. Follow their Facebook page here.
