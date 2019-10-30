Music Room In Jaipur Is Just The Airbnb For Any Music Lovers!

Jaipur is one city I can visit again and again without getting tired of it. It is simply beautiful and makes you feel at ease even with all the grandeur. So, on my recent visit to Jaipur, while looking for Airbnbs, I stumbled upon this unique BnB called Music Room, smack in the middle of C-Scheme and in my budget. It's designed by designer Tarpan Patel who has many other BnBs in Jaipur which are equally gorgeous. It was perfect for me as I was travelling with a friend and since we didn't want to eat out much, we could easily cook in the well-equipped kitchen. Also, it's absolutely safe because it's in a residential area and accessible to eateries and transport. My favourite part of the place was the seating area with all the natural light and greenery. It was so relaxing! I also loved the antique music instruments as decor, it gave the Bnb a special touch and made it stand apart from the others so yay! P.s. though it has vintage feels, they are at par with technology with automatic lights with sensors and more. All in all, we had a great stay and you'll love the warm welcome!