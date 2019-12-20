Tucked away in the perpetually chaotic bylanes of the Amar Colony market, Muttu has been serving patrons and new eaters alike for quite some time now.
Muttu's In Amar Colony For A No-Nonsense South-Indian Meal
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Nearest Metro Station: KAILASH COLONY
Who Is It For?
As long as you have a belly which goes hungry in regular intervals like the rest of us, this place is for you. Also if your office is nearby, this makes for a perfect lunch option. Into dosas, utappams, vadas and the like and happen to find yourself in the vicinity? Hit this one up for a fix of some delicious South-Indian.
Must-Try
Vada Sambhar, Butter Onion Masala Dosa, Onion Tamato Uttapam
It Just Went South From There
While there’s no dearth of eateries serving South Indian in the vicinity, let alone the city, the ones that do it well are still a rarity to discover. Muttu, while not really a discovery, being quite a popular joint in the area, manages to shine through the rubble with their simple yet delicious assortment of dishes from down under. I’m a fan of their piping hot sambhar, and am honestly happy to just sip on an endless supply of that for a meal when I’m there {only if they’ll let me, of course}.
Ambience
There isn’t much decor to talk about here, and it doesn’t matter either. The food more than makes up for it. The staff is polite and will customise your order as per your requirement.
So, We're Saying
Amar Colony has the advantage of being within a comfortable driving distance from most places in Delhi, so we’d suggest figuring this into your lunch plans some time in the near future. For best results, wash it down with a serving of Keventer’s iconic shakes right across the street.
#LBBTip
If you’re visiting around dinner time, you’d do well to leave your car behind. Parking can be an issue during peak hours.
