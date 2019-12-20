Muttu's In Amar Colony For A No-Nonsense South-Indian Meal

While there’s no dearth of eateries serving South Indian in the vicinity, let alone the city, the ones that do it well are still a rarity to discover. Muttu, while not really a discovery, being quite a popular joint in the area, manages to shine through the rubble with their simple yet delicious assortment of dishes from down under. I’m a fan of their piping hot sambhar, and am honestly happy to just sip on an endless supply of that for a meal when I’m there {only if they’ll let me, of course}.