If tea can’t fix it, nothing can. If you feel the same way, then we recommend you check out My Own Garden for their different types of tea. Imagine this flavoursome, soothing, amazingly tasty drink to uplift your mood on a long day, a perfect companion over conversation or even to brighten up a stark winter morning. Here are our two favourites- Peppermint and Masala, amongst the variety that they offer, that you’ve got to try!
Masala, Peppermint, Chamomile Or Chocolate, This Tea Brand Has It All!
- Upwards: ₹ 180
- Available Online
What Makes It Awesome?
Peppermint Tea
This blend is infused with natural flavours of peppermint as well as comforting and soothing properties ideal to appease your system and rejuvenate your mood. The tea has antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties that have extraordinary health benefits.
Masala Tea
If you’re a chai lover, then this combination of spices, herbs and tea is formulated keeping in mind all the chai lovers of the world, infused with fermented black leaves, flavoursome spices such as cardamom, fresh ginger, black pepper, ground cloves, black peppercorns, coriander seeds, and fennel. The masala tea has a strong flavour and amazing aroma of spices packed with it, that is sure to refresh your senses from the very first sip.
Handpicked and organic, these different types of tea have just the right ingredients to give your body and mind a detox, to help you feeling light and fresh and to keep you energised throughout the day. If you’re a tea lover or someone who likes tasting different types of tea, then we’ve got these authentic, zero processed tea bags from My Own Garden to make your tea experience enriching and fulfilling. So, waste no time and check them out now!
Pro-Tip
