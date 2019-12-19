Oxfords, Block Heels Or Even Customised Footwear, This Brand Does It All

If you're someone who's always looking for new footwear brands to shop from, Ness should definitely be on your radar. It is a Delhi-based brand that's got a limited but decent collection of flats, heels, and loafers.

Since we're the flats-over-heels type of women, we have a soft spot for Ness' tan Oxford Shoes and their Black and White Ballerina shoes. While the former is a classy and comfortable option (great for slightly experimental fashionistas), the ballerinas (which we believe look more like loafers) are a classic pair that will go well with almost all kinds of outfits.

Lovers of heels will find point-toe, feminine, and floral options on Ness' website. Most of the heels here have some kind of floral or bling element, so if you're looking for a pair to wear to a wedding/party, you won't be disappointed.

Those who're looking for heels that are edgy and are relatively more comfortable, opt for the black sandals with gold studs. Since these are block heels, they're way more comfortable and the gold studs certainly add a punk rock vibe to the pair.