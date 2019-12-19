This Cafe's Amazing Delicacies Would Keep You Coming Back For More

Chill Vibes, amazing North Indian, Chinese and South Indian food at FewBucks. They have innovative items like Maggi dosa which was simply amazing. Their North Indian items would keep you coming back for more. Even when one talks about their Chinese its finger-licking good. Try them and share your feedback. Oh, and did I mention they are run by two 24-year-old guys who had faced the problem of getting good food at an affordable price in Gurgaon and wanted to do something about it, which is a great initiative.