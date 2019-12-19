A wellness centre in Saket, TAF offers sustainable weight-loss solutions. They have Zumba and pilates too, if you’re in the Saket area, and are interested in checking it out.
This New Wellness Cafe Promises To Reverse Your Fat
Reverse Gear
This isn’t just a facility that offers work outs and healthy food {although their cafe does serve some great food}. It’s positioned as a programme, nee a lifestyle change. Walk in, and you’re more than likely to be greeted by Manisha Arora, the nutritionist and wellness expert who runs TAF, and is super-passionate about it. {Seriously, she took one look at me and could tell what was wrong}.
Here Comes The Shocker
I chose the Maximus {yes, mainly because of the name}. This is one of their non-invasive body contouring machines, which looks like something you’d find in an operation theatre. Their therapists are super-quick at putting you at ease, though, and in no time, she was spreading liquid on my tummy as I lay flat on my back on a massage table; it felt like an ultrasound. Very calming.
That was before the little jolts of electricity began. While they don’t hurt; they’re just irritating, I do now get to say that I’ve been given shock therapy. Also, for what it’s worth, I did see a 1cm difference after the treatment. Find out the science behind it here.
Sandstorm
Next up came a super unique massage. This involved two ladies rubbing me up and down, very vigorously, with what feels like sand, but is actually a blend of a whole lotta secret stuff. I’ve got to say, though: This is amazing. Post this, take a shower and your skin looks absolutely radiant. Totally worth it.
So, We’re Saying
We’ve been to wellness centres before, but this is different. The treatments are well-thought out, you can tell that the people here really know what they’re talking about, and you’re definitely going to walk out feeling like you really can reverse your fat. They even have an app; it’ll track your progress, let you know when your next appointment is/make an appointment, has a food diary, and a calorie counter…the works.
#LBBTip
They also offer pedicures and manicures, and best of all, there’s lots of parking space.
Where: Sheesham Courtyard, 28 Saidulajab, MB Road {call for directions before you go; it can be a little confusing}
Nearest Metro Station: Saket
Contact: 011 41629251
Price: Varies according to your needs
Timings: 8am – 8pm {Mon – Sat}; 9am – 7pm {Sun}
Check out their website here.
