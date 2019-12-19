This New Wellness Cafe Promises To Reverse Your Fat

I chose the Maximus {yes, mainly because of the name}. This is one of their non-invasive body contouring machines, which looks like something you’d find in an operation theatre. Their therapists are super-quick at putting you at ease, though, and in no time, she was spreading liquid on my tummy as I lay flat on my back on a massage table; it felt like an ultrasound. Very calming.

That was before the little jolts of electricity began. While they don’t hurt; they’re just irritating, I do now get to say that I’ve been given shock therapy. Also, for what it’s worth, I did see a 1cm difference after the treatment. Find out the science behind it here.