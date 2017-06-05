A cycle market that caters to all cyclists, both amateur and expert? Jhandewalan DDA cycle market comes to mind—Delhi Cycling Club gives us the gossip.
The Jhandewalan Cycle Market for Newbies and Pro Cyclists
Shortcut
The Cycle Continues
Located near Lutyen’s Delhi, around three kilometres from Connaught Place, is the popular DDA Cycle Market in Jhandewalan. One of it’s kind in northern India, it houses more than 200 retailers, distributors, and assemblers of both Indian and foreign bicycle brands. Think Hero, TI, Atlas, Avon, Firefox, Trek, Giant, and more.
It’s Like Riding a Wave
This is a great place for keen bicyclists from all age groups and expertise, including children, youth, racers, regular cyclists, mountain riders et al.
What makes this market so unique is that it is a one-stop-shop to find bicycles and bicycle parts from all the leading brands—at various prices, designs, sizes, or colours. Besides the regular standard bicycles, a spectrum of sports bicycles, road bicycles, and mountain bicycles are also available here.
The market is usually open everyday from 10am to 7pm, and is shut on Mondays.
Do it Better
While the hustle-bustle is palpably beautiful, the market needs some urgent intervention to make it cleaner, and accessible by foot, besides renovation of the old building and creation of a proper parking space, signages, and display of price lists in shops/ showrooms.
But if you can get past all of that, cyclists, this is your haven.
Where: Jhandewalan DDA Market
Nearest Metro Station: Jhandewalan
Timings: 10am – 7pm {Closed on Mondays}
Founded in October 2006, Delhi Cycling Club {DCC} is a voluntary group of cycling enthusiasts, and health and environmentally conscious citizens dedicated to bicycle advocacy and making Delhi a cyclist-friendly city. You can get involved with their fascinating work here. To contact them, write to delhicyclingclub@gmail.com, mail@delhicycling.org.
The featured image is representational only.
Comments (0)