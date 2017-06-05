The Jhandewalan Cycle Market for Newbies and Pro Cyclists

This is a great place for keen bicyclists from all age groups and expertise, including children, youth, racers, regular cyclists, mountain riders et al.

What makes this market so unique is that it is a one-stop-shop to find bicycles and bicycle parts from all the leading brands—at various prices, designs, sizes, or colours. Besides the regular standard bicycles, a spectrum of sports bicycles, road bicycles, and mountain bicycles are also available here.

The market is usually open everyday from 10am to 7pm, and is shut on Mondays.