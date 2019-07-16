This weekend I received Mamaearth' s tea tree and neem face wash that not only helped me get rid of all the oil my skin pores produced but also get rid of a few acne! With all the goodness of neem and fragrance of tea tree, this product is a 10/10!
Say Goodbye To All Your Acne Woes!
Cosmetics Stores
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Available Online
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On Mamaearth
Cosmetics Stores
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Available Online
Comments (0)