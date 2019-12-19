Noodle Shoodle in Dwarka, from where you can order flavourful and hygienic Chinese food. The food was packaged well. We ordered Classic Chicken Wings Dry Chilly, Chicken Chilly Garlic Noodles and Crispy Lamb with Pepper What we liked : The noodles were well made with a decent amount of chicken and the wings had a good amount of garlic with the lamb was my favourite, bite-sized pieces and flavoured well.