Goat Milk Soap & Passport Covers: Nourish Has Gifts for All

Nourish, originally a part of the organic food company Nourish Organics, is a gem of a store hidden away in the confines of Shahpur Jat {near Gourmet Jar}, and houses products ranging from quirky stationery {notebooks, To Do Notepads, animal paper clips, files and folders, pens}, organising boxes, tie racks, soaps, body butter and lots more. It’s worth taking your time and exploring the space, shelf by shelf.

Given the location, it’s usually empty and sometimes you even have to look for the store peeps if you’re buying. But we think that’s where half the charm lies.