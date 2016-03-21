Originally a Meherchand Market shop, Nourish shifted to Shahpur Jat a couple of months ago. Bookmark it for last minute gifts: Passport covers, soaps, pizza cutters, stationery, tie racks, mugs and more.
Goat Milk Soap & Passport Covers: Nourish Has Gifts for All
A World of Random Merch
Nourish, originally a part of the organic food company Nourish Organics, is a gem of a store hidden away in the confines of Shahpur Jat {near Gourmet Jar}, and houses products ranging from quirky stationery {notebooks, To Do Notepads, animal paper clips, files and folders, pens}, organising boxes, tie racks, soaps, body butter and lots more. It’s worth taking your time and exploring the space, shelf by shelf.
Given the location, it’s usually empty and sometimes you even have to look for the store peeps if you’re buying. But we think that’s where half the charm lies.
Body Talk
One of the highlights of Nourish is definitely their bath products. From honey infused body butters, peppermint foot scrubs {we approve} and Cleopatra Goat Milk Soap {this one’s a boon during winter months}, there’s a variety of fragrances and moisturisers to cater to diverse tastes. Perfect gifts for mothers, sisters, girlfriends and wives, we think.
#LBBPicks
We’re loving their collection of colourful stationery. Chief among these are the silicone passport covers in bright purples and happy yellows, a magnetic to-do list you can stick on your fridge, and the uber moisturising Goat Milk soap which, fortunately, emanates a very pleasant fragrance.
They’ve also got some cutesy organising aids such as earring hangers, plastic boxes for all your knick-knacks and pizza cutters shaped like scooters.
We’re bookmarking Nourish as a pit stop for last minute gift shopping.
Price: Starting at INR 100 for a packet of paper clips
