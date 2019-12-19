Oh Seat! Check Out Furniture Boutique, Knock On Wood's Collection

Honestly, there was a lot to love. The Forest collection was our favourite, and the best pieces were the Three Wise Men stool and table combo, and the Three Piece Coffee Table. We also liked the look of the low-lying Forest Flame table. In the Hospitality collection, we found a gorgeous three layered Tea and Dessert Trolley and the Nesting and Buffet Table, complete with three hot plates to keep your food warm.

The standout in the Signature series was the Lily Pond Sideboard, while in the new Canvas of Life selection we went crazy for the Forest Brew Coffee Table, an intricate 16 part piece, and the beautiful Storyteller Book Shelf.