Don’t Throw Out Your Used Shoes: Let This Green Company Recycle Them!

As athletes, Shriyans Bhandari and Ramesh Dhami ran through three-to-four pairs of high-quality sports shoes every year. Even though the soles of these shoes were in near-perfect condition, they were forced to throw them away because the insides invariably tore after a while.

Rather than letting the soles end up in a landfill, these eco-preneurs decided to recycle and turn them into brand new pairs. This is how Greensole was born.

Here’s a staggering statistic for you—1.5 billion people in the world are affected by diseases that could have been prevented by wearing proper footwear. By buying a pair of Greensole shoes, you’re helping this social enterprise on their mission to make sure no one goes barefoot anymore.

Other than shopping, you could also help Greensole by sending them a donation in INR or in kind—they accept all kinds of shoes except those with heels and kids’ shoes.