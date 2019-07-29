One Of The Unexplored Hill Stations To Visit This Monsoon

Uttarakhand has lots of beautiful hill stations. Mukteshwar is one of my personal favourites as it is one of most unexplored hill stations and it offers an amazing scenic beauty. 1. How to get there: Mukteshwar is well connected with most of the famous hill stations of Uttarakhand. You can get public transport, taxis or shared taxis from those hill stations. But I would suggest you take your vehicle or tempo traveller as it will be more convenient and time-saving. 2. Places to stay: I stayed at Krishna Orchard Resort and I loved the experience there. The amazing 360-degree viewpoint is 5 mins walk from there. Moreover, their food is amazing and the view from the resort's balcony is worth every penny spent. If you are a non-veg lover, don't forget to try their chicken and mutton dishes. They served one of the most organic and tasty dishes I have ever had. 3. Places to visit: Mukteshwar has a variety of Flora's and it offers a lush green scenic view all around. You will not regret even if you just roam around in their roads as the view everywhere around is wonderful. However, here are a few places one must visit in Mukteshwar: a. Mukteshwar Temple: The temple is nearby the resort. It is one of the highest points of Mukteshwar. b. 360-degree viewpoint: You can relax and enjoy the beauty of nature by sitting in the 360-degree viewpoint. The place offers a 360-degree view of the beautiful Mukteshwar. c. Bhalu Gaad Falls: It is a paradise for people who love hiking and water. It takes around 45 mins to an hour to reach the waterfall from the main road. But the hiking trail is just lovely. It has multiple river crossings and it is just so refreshing. You can relax and even swim in the waterfall. But you should not go just below the main waterfall as it is very risky. d. Toy Factory: There's a small toy factory in Mukteshwar which makes rubber toys. These toys look very real and you will love your experience there. Mukteshwar will give you much-needed break in your hectic life and you will come back revitalized loaded with beautiful memories. The best part is it is less explored so you can easily skip the crowd of other famous hill stations.