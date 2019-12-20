Order Meaty Thin Crust Pizzas From Here Till 4 In The Morning

They pride themselves on their wood-fired gourmet pizzas and for good reason. We suggest you go through their menu even if you already have your pizza needs all figured out.

Choose from the likes of Prince Of Porkisia {cured German-style pork pepperoni}, Smoke & Mirrors {spicy BBQ chicken} and The Lamb Borghini {no points for guessing what goes on this one!} They come in two sizes {12 inch and 16 inch}; think ahead and get the bigger one, we say. The crust is paper-thin and they sprinkle their topping generously.