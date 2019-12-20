Admire Gurgaon's Skyline From Pepper Pot—The Terrace Cafe

Pepper Pot—The Terrace Cafe comes alive at dusk; pretty lights twinkle on the rooftop, acoustic tunes filter through animated conversation and some seriously chill vibes set in. Located in Sector 56 HUDA market, this restaurant affords some of the nicest views of Gurgaon.

The menu is one big collection of comfort food – pancakes, chili chicken, sandwiches, french fries, chicken soup or cake, they do it all. The prices are super pocket-friendly too, so you can sip your post-meal tea with little to no guilt about splurging. Special mention for their extensive list of chai because they have about eight varieties, including something called a Fat Loss Tea. They also have Kashmiri Kahwa and Hot Nutella, both of which we can’t wait to try.

If you’ve been, tell us what you think because we’re dying to check Pepper Pot out. They’re running a deal right now as well, one that’ll make the kids {and your pocket} very happy. Every Tuesday, the little ones eat free!

New in G-Town, head to Pepper Pot for views for days and a big helping of soul food.