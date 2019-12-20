Pop By Pind Balluchi For Their Amazing North Indian Delicacies

I went to Pind Balluchi with a friend for dinner. This outlet is a fine example of a balance where traditional and modern design. The restaurant’s interiors are also a tribute to contemporary India and to the evolving palates of food connoisseurs. The food was so satisfying and tasty I am not so sure about other branches of Pind Balluchi, but the Indirapuram branch was too good. It's a good restaurant to hang out with friends or family. They have a fair waiting time but the food is most of the time worth that wait. we ordered, The main course, Paneer do pyaza and pind dhaba meat Butter naan Pudina paratha Butter onion chilli roti In starter, Dahi de kababs gulafie chicken kabab In dessert rasmalai shahi tukada In drinks, Cranberry mocktail Strawberry delight The food and beverages were amazing in taste but I liked gulafie chicken kabab and pind dhaba meat the most. Gulafie chicken kababs are soft and tender to eat. The best part of the kababs were that it had a creamy topping which gave a unique flavor to it. Pind dhaba meat was full of flavors and the taste was superb. I like the gravy as it was supper and the mutton was super tender. The staff is cordial and the music is good to go with food. The place is great for the family to get together; The service was also on point.