Pop By Pind Balluchi For Their Amazing North Indian Delicacies

Casual Dining

Pind Balluchi

Indirapuram, Ghaziabad
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Indrapuram Habitat Center, 1st Floor, Shop 379, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad

View 16 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

I went to Pind Balluchi with a friend for dinner. This outlet is a fine example of a balance where traditional and modern design. The restaurant’s interiors are also a tribute to contemporary India and to the evolving palates of food connoisseurs. The food was so satisfying and tasty I am not so sure about other branches of Pind Balluchi, but the Indirapuram branch was too good. It's a good restaurant to hang out with friends or family. They have a fair waiting time but the food is most of the time worth that wait. we ordered, The main course, Paneer do pyaza and pind dhaba meat Butter naan Pudina paratha Butter onion chilli roti In starter, Dahi de kababs gulafie chicken kabab In dessert rasmalai shahi tukada In drinks, Cranberry mocktail Strawberry delight The food and beverages were amazing in taste but I liked gulafie chicken kabab and pind dhaba meat the most. Gulafie chicken kababs are soft and tender to eat. The best part of the kababs were that it had a creamy topping which gave a unique flavor to it. Pind dhaba meat was full of flavors and the taste was superb. I like the gravy as it was supper and the mutton was super tender. The staff is cordial and the music is good to go with food. The place is great for the family to get together; The service was also on point.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family, Bae, Kids

Other Outlets

Pind Balluchi

Rajouri Garden, New Delhi
3.7

Ansal Classique Tower, Upper Ground Floor, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

Pind Balluchi

The Great India Place, Sector 38, Noida
3.6

The Great India Place, 3rd Floor, 321-A, Sector 38, Noida

Pind Balluchi

Janpath, New Delhi
4.0

Scindia House, 1/3, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Pind Balluchi

Sector 29, Gurgaon
4.0

Vatika Grand, Near Leisure Valley, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Pind Balluchi

Udyog Vihar, Gurgaon
4.1

Tube Well 9, Udyog Vihar, Sector 18, Gurgaon

Pind Balluchi

Saket, New Delhi
3.4

Community Centre, 17, 1st Floor, Near PVR Anupam, Saket, New Delhi

Pind Balluchi

Kirti Nagar, New Delhi

Moments Mall, 2nd Floor, Kirti Nagar, New Delhi

Pind Balluchi

Vaishali, Ghaziabad
3.7

Mahagun Metro Mall, 1009, Sector 3, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

Pind Balluchi

Sector 34, Noida
4.0

Logix City Centre Mall, 2nd Floor, Shop 215, Sector 34, Noida

Pind Balluchi

Karkardooma, New Delhi
3.6

410, Karkardooma, New Delhi

Pind Balluchi

New Delhi, Delhi
4.0

A-5, Chittaranjan Park, New Delhi

Pind Balluchi

Rohini, New Delhi
3.8

Unitech Metro Walk, Shop 9-11, Sector 10, Rohini, New Delhi

Pind Balluchi

Karol Bagh, New Delhi
4.0

2-C/2, New Rohtak Road, Karol Bagh, New Delhi

Pind Balluchi

Palam Vihar, Gurgaon
3.9

Ansal Plaza Mall, 2nd Floor, Palam Vihar, Gurgaon

Pind Balluchi

Netaji Subhash Place, New Delhi
3.8

PP Tower, 1st Floor, Shop 113-120, Netaji Subhash Place, New Delhi

Pind Balluchi

Dwarka, New Delhi
3.4

Supreme Plaza, 2nd Floor, Sector 6, Dwarka, New Delhi

