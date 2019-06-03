The Play O Café is a really cute play-land cum bistro in Gurgaon. You can sit and dine here while the kids can go all crazy in the play area. It's perfect if you're going with a group of moms, or having kitty parties and want your kids to be around - safe and not bored. The café is also suitable for children's birthday parties as they have a trampoline, a castle, volcano slide and a ninja course to keep the kids entertained. They have a different menu for adults and kids (like Kung Fu Panda Wontons, Santa's Cheese Nuggets, Angry Bird Sandwich and more).
Looking For Kids' Party Venues? Check Out This Cafe In Gurgaon
Gaming Zone
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better
The Play O Café's seating area is rather small, so if you're planning to visit in a big group, don't forget to call them up beforehand.
Pro-Tip
Entering the play area without socks isn't allowed, so just keep that in mind and carry an extra pair.
