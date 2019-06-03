Looking For Kids' Party Venues? Check Out This Cafe In Gurgaon

The Play O Café is a really cute play-land cum bistro in Gurgaon. You can sit and dine here while the kids can go all crazy in the play area. It's perfect if you're going with a group of moms, or having kitty parties and want your kids to be around - safe and not bored. The café is also suitable for children's birthday parties as they have a trampoline, a castle, volcano slide and a ninja course to keep the kids entertained. They have a different menu for adults and kids (like Kung Fu Panda Wontons, Santa's Cheese Nuggets, Angry Bird Sandwich and more).