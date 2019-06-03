Looking For Kids' Party Venues? Check Out This Cafe In Gurgaon

Gaming Zone

Play O Cafe

Sector 47, Gurgaon
3.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Element One, 1st Floor & Rooftop, AF-1, Malibu Town, South City 2, Sector 47, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

The Play O Café is a really cute play-land cum bistro in Gurgaon. You can sit and dine here while the kids can go all crazy in the play area. It's perfect if you're going with a group of moms, or having kitty parties and want your kids to be around - safe and not bored. The café is also suitable for children's birthday parties as they have a trampoline, a castle, volcano slide and a ninja course to keep the kids entertained. They have a different menu for adults and kids (like Kung Fu Panda Wontons, Santa's Cheese Nuggets, Angry Bird Sandwich and more).

What Could Be Better

The Play O Café's seating area is rather small, so if you're planning to visit in a big group, don't forget to call them up beforehand.

Pro-Tip

Entering the play area without socks isn't allowed, so just keep that in mind and carry an extra pair.

