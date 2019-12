We all know this nightmare; #NewShaadiSameClothes. We’ve worn that gorgeous ghagra way too many times and that sari has helped us sail through so many weddings. But every now and then, a wedding comes along where you want to make slightly more effort.

And for all these times, we suggest you pair your old saris, sharaaras, skirts and dhoti pants with these pre- stitched blouses. Bling, cool cuts, handloom, embellishments…there’s a huge variety out there.