Pure Home+Living For Colour Coordinated Home Decor Accessories

Home Décor Stores

Pure Home+Living

Ambience Mall, DLF Phase - 3, Gurgaon

Ambience Mall, 2nd Floor, Shop S-212, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

Pure has a wide range of home decor products for all tastes; including glassware, dinnerware and a magnificent flower collection. With a collection comprising everything you could possibly need to redecorate your home, it’s a one-stop shop for all your home decor requirements.

Flying Colours

Their simple, elegant and classy collection is colour-coordinated, making it easier for you to make the perfect selection to amp up your home. The designs play on subtle and delicate features to accentuate your interiors, and with beautifully done-up vases, statues and other embellishments, they make sure that you keep coming back to them for more.

What We Love

Their dinnerware, glassware and cutlery collection is completely unique and stands out from others; it’s not something you’d see in most stores, and will make quite an impression on your guests {as well as you}. Beautifully crafted and designed, do check them out to see what we’re talking about.

#LBBTip

Their gold and ivory collection is not to be missed.

Where: Ambience Mall {Gurgaon and Vasant Kunj}, DLF Mall Saket and Pacific Mall

Nearest Metro Station: Chattarpur; IFFCO Chowk; Subhash Nagar

Price: Starting at INR 100

Timings: 11:30am – 10:30pm

Contact: 0124 4855859

Follow them on Facebook here.

