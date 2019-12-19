Pure has a wide range of home decor products for all tastes; including glassware, dinnerware and a magnificent flower collection. With a collection comprising everything you could possibly need to redecorate your home, it’s a one-stop shop for all your home decor requirements.
Pure Home+Living For Colour Coordinated Home Decor Accessories
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: Micromax Moulsari Avenue Rapid
Shortcut
Flying Colours
Their simple, elegant and classy collection is colour-coordinated, making it easier for you to make the perfect selection to amp up your home. The designs play on subtle and delicate features to accentuate your interiors, and with beautifully done-up vases, statues and other embellishments, they make sure that you keep coming back to them for more.
What We Love
Their dinnerware, glassware and cutlery collection is completely unique and stands out from others; it’s not something you’d see in most stores, and will make quite an impression on your guests {as well as you}. Beautifully crafted and designed, do check them out to see what we’re talking about.
#LBBTip
Their gold and ivory collection is not to be missed.
Where: Ambience Mall {Gurgaon and Vasant Kunj}, DLF Mall Saket and Pacific Mall
Nearest Metro Station: Chattarpur; IFFCO Chowk; Subhash Nagar
Price: Starting at INR 100
Timings: 11:30am – 10:30pm
Contact: 0124 4855859
Follow them on Facebook here.
Other Outlets
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: Micromax Moulsari Avenue Rapid
Comments (0)