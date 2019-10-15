That One Place is a online store is a new up and coming start-up that sells all handmade goodies. They have beautiful fairy lights that are perfect to add a chic look to your place this festive season. They also sell quirky and adorable tassel dreamcatchers and glittery bottle lights that are great for gifting and decorating. Everything here is super cute and that too at such great prices. Grab yours before they're all out!!
Quirky Fairy lights, Tassel Dreamcatchers, Bottle Lights & More At Pocket-Friendly Prices
Everything here is under 500 rupees.
Under ₹500
Family, Bae, Kids
