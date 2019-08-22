From Peacocks To Paisleys: Raju's Mehendi Art Is Both Stunning & Affordable

Raju Mehendi Designer is one of Gurgaon's most popular and skilled mehendi artists. You can find him, and his group of amazing henna artists in the Sector-14 market, Gurgaon. They sit there every day till 10 pm, and even stretch it till midnight if it's the festive season. Raju Mehendi Designer charges approximately INR 100 per hand, which is fairly affordable for such a beautiful work of art on your hand! You can also book them for weddings and festive occasions. Get in touch with them on: 9810675709, 9811998744.