Raju Mehendi Designer is one of Gurgaon's most popular and skilled mehendi artists. You can find him, and his group of amazing henna artists in the Sector-14 market, Gurgaon. They sit there every day till 10 pm, and even stretch it till midnight if it's the festive season. Raju Mehendi Designer charges approximately INR 100 per hand, which is fairly affordable for such a beautiful work of art on your hand! You can also book them for weddings and festive occasions. Get in touch with them on: 9810675709, 9811998744.
From Peacocks To Paisleys: Raju's Mehendi Art Is Both Stunning & Affordable
Since Raju (and the mehendi gang) are so popular, they're sometimes completely booked. I recommend that you call up beforehand to book a slot (instead of dropping by and then waiting). But if you're extremely short on time and they're busy, there are other mehendi designers in the market too.
