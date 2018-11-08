Reader's Break: Calling All Bibliophiles For Reading Romps

Those tired of reading alone can look forward to passionate exchanges on topics across cultural contexts, and discover unexpected and unique observations from fellow readers.

Go for the democratic nature of this group: Reader’s Break lets you suggest a book, a chapter or a short excerpt that you would like to discuss. All the suggestions are put to vote, and finally the time for this group reading and discussion are decided. The discussion happens online via Skype audio conference on their website. The Skype conversation link will be communicated with you before the session.

Participation in their live discussions are free and open to all. To participate, drop your contact details in the newsletter form on their website.