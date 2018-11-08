Reader’s Break brings together book-lovers from across the world for participative discussions online that will reignite your love for reading. It is also a publication platform now, so anyone can submit literary contributions too.
Reader's Break: Calling All Bibliophiles For Reading Romps
All For Love
More of an informal group-reading platform, Reader’s Break meets online every fortnight to discuss a diverse and eclectic variety of books. From Marquez to Camus to Kundera, this is neither a typical study group nor, er, a speed-dating group, as the name would suggest. Formerly known as Tinder Reading, the disclaimer on its Facebook group proclaims, “Tinder Readings is neither affiliated with Tinder nor with any Tinder-like activities.”
Hook-Ups To Hone
Samuel Buchoul, the French expat who started this group in 2015, describes it as a series of individuals with occasional common interests. The conversations usually meander, and questions pertaining to language, literature, translation, writing, reading, and philosophy are touched upon.
Will You Be Online?
Those tired of reading alone can look forward to passionate exchanges on topics across cultural contexts, and discover unexpected and unique observations from fellow readers.
Go for the democratic nature of this group: Reader’s Break lets you suggest a book, a chapter or a short excerpt that you would like to discuss. All the suggestions are put to vote, and finally the time for this group reading and discussion are decided. The discussion happens online via Skype audio conference on their website. The Skype conversation link will be communicated with you before the session.
Participation in their live discussions are free and open to all. To participate, drop your contact details in the newsletter form on their website.
