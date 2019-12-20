Royal Restaurant Is The All-Veg Dhaba Even Your Non-Vegetarian Friends Will Go Gaga For

I am that twist of fate: a non vegetarian born in a vegetarian family. My family is tolerant {though confused at this genetic trick}, but the good thing is that a childhood of mostly vegetarian food has given me access to a lot I would have otherwise ignored. Royal Restaurant in CP is one of these things. We started going to this dhaba when I was super young, around, seven years old. The fact that we lived in Vasant Kunj and commuted to CP every week to eat here should give you an indication of how good the place is. They serve super fresh, super cheap, and super buttery north Indian food. The palak paneer, matar paneer and dal makhani were our perennial favourites. While they are ghee-laden, they are still superbly well-cooked. The standout item here though are the rotis and naans. They're hot and very soft, and super tasty. You can practically eat them without an accompaniment. The entire meal shouldn't set you back by more than INR 500 for two people.