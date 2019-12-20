I am that twist of fate: a non vegetarian born in a vegetarian family. My family is tolerant {though confused at this genetic trick}, but the good thing is that a childhood of mostly vegetarian food has given me access to a lot I would have otherwise ignored. Royal Restaurant in CP is one of these things. We started going to this dhaba when I was super young, around, seven years old. The fact that we lived in Vasant Kunj and commuted to CP every week to eat here should give you an indication of how good the place is. They serve super fresh, super cheap, and super buttery north Indian food. The palak paneer, matar paneer and dal makhani were our perennial favourites. While they are ghee-laden, they are still superbly well-cooked. The standout item here though are the rotis and naans. They're hot and very soft, and super tasty. You can practically eat them without an accompaniment. The entire meal shouldn't set you back by more than INR 500 for two people.
Royal Restaurant Is The All-Veg Dhaba Even Your Non-Vegetarian Friends Will Go Gaga For
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better?
The ambience might not be to everyone's liking. The restaurant is super plain, but it's clean and well-kept. We've taken family and friends from across the world here and only gotten rave reviews.
What's My Pro Tip?
Parking here is terrible, but you should be able to get a spot with the help of one of the waiters.
Anything Else?
Right next to Royal is Kake Da Dhaba. With skewers of tandoori chicken hanging across their exteriors, this is a very different experience, but maybe you can stop by here as well for your meat cravings. Consider Royal and Kake to be the yin and yang of your dinner.
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
Comments (0)