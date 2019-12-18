Secret Santa Gifts Everyone Will Thank You For

Being India's first zero-waste lifestyle store-cum-cafe based out of Gurgaon, shopping from here for secret santa gifting could be the best and also the sweetest thing you could do. They have a lot to offer and the best thing is, it's all super affordable. You can shop for plantable colour pencils, pens, seed paper diary, or even soaps (neem, rosemary lavender, charcoal, oat mint, and many more).

Price: Soaps start at INR 150, pens at INR 25, box of colour pencils at INR 219, and diary at INR 99.