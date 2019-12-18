Christmas is almost around the corner and if you are as excited as we are, you'll want to brush up your gifting skills and be the best secret Santa. So, are you ready to be the one?
Secret Santa Gifts Everyone Will Thank You For
Grooming Gift Packs From Happily Unmarried
Happily Unmarried has some really cool skincare and grooming bundles for women on their website and as they mention, the products could be used both by men and women so, kudos for that. The pack consists of body lotion, shower gel, face wash, moisturiser, and a gift bag.
Price: INR 500 onwards.
Gadget Accessories From PropShop24
Who doesn't love gadget accessories and when you receive them as a gift, it's always a bonus. PropShop24 has really cool (also read, cute) gadget accessories that are perfect for secret Santa gifting. You can find cable protectors, airpods case, four port USB chargers (most useful), mobile stands, power banks, and a lot more.
Price: INR 500 upwards
Planters & Terrariums From The Wishing Chair
Some really charming planters and vases from The Wishing Chair should definitely be on your gifting list this year. You can visit their stores in Gurgaon and Shahpur Jat or if you are lazy enough, you can always browse through their website.
Price: INR 200 upwards
String Lights, Cushions, & More From Mango People
We all love Mango People, don't we? They have a lot of cute stuff that we have our eyes on and of course, it's all unique too. This Christmas, they have curated some products that will help you choose the best gift. They have really cute glow cushions, string lights (choose between clip-ons or hanging ones), lamps and more.
Price: Starting at INR 399
Zero-Waste Products From For Earth's Sake
Being India's first zero-waste lifestyle store-cum-cafe based out of Gurgaon, shopping from here for secret santa gifting could be the best and also the sweetest thing you could do. They have a lot to offer and the best thing is, it's all super affordable. You can shop for plantable colour pencils, pens, seed paper diary, or even soaps (neem, rosemary lavender, charcoal, oat mint, and many more).
Price: Soaps start at INR 150, pens at INR 25, box of colour pencils at INR 219, and diary at INR 99.
Stationery From Nappa Dori
If you think Nappa Dori won't fall under your budget, then you might just be wrong. Nappa Dori has a really good collection of stationery and of course, we can trust the quality that the brand offers, there is no doubt about it. The brand has multi-function journals (comes equipped with a leather pocket, loops to hold pens, and the back panel also has a ruler), macaron shaped measuring tapes, bookmarks, pencil sets, and more.
Price: Pencil sets (set of 6) start at INR 335, multi-function journal starts at INR 710, bookmarks (made out of brass with genuine leather tassel) starts at INR 750.
Shot Glasses From Emerge
Emerge has a really cool collection of shot glasses. They have those with Pac Man artwork on them, revolver shot glasses, skull shot glasses, and one of the best things that we found was, a shot spinner glass which you can easily use for a fun drinking game.
Price: Starting at INR 399.
Something For The Bibliophiles
If you realise that you are about to give something to a bibliophile and are confused about the same, then we might have something for you. Of course, the first option is to get to know the person's favourite author and give them the author's new launch or any other book. But if not this, you can gift them folding book lamps, hands-free book holder, book-inspired candles, and much more.
Price: Starting at INR 250.
