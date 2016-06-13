Shang Palace: Doing Duck Rolls, Pork Belly & Saké Cocktails Right

We’re not talking about Katy Perry’s claim to fame. Shang Palace’s appetiser menu is truly diverse. Not only do they have an impressive selection of dim sums, Yunnan and barbecue skewers, but also a small section on cold appetisers, of which the pork belly with garlic and chilli sauce called out to us the most. Don’t think twice before ordering this, especially if you like spice.

Other highlights involved the deep fried cod fillet {this comes with garlic and spiced salt, and is a must-order for all seafood fans}, the Mapo tofu spring roll, and, our favourite, the Beijing roasted duck, which involves of a huge chunk of roast duck being brought to the table, shredded in front of you and rolled up into pancakes. Served with hoisin sauce, this dish had us quacking about it for days. What we loved even more is that they take the leftover duck meat, saute it with some veggies and serve it with crisp lettuce.

If all of this at one go is a little too adventurous for your palate, the steamed chicken wonton and Dai-style crispy-fried chicken with fried rice might be a better option for you; it’s comfort food at its best.

For main course {if you get there at all}, the steamed sea bass with red and yellow schezwan pepper is the way to go.