A Chinese fine dine restaurant, Shang Palace at Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel is finally operational, and the menu is a delight for meat lovers and vegetarians alike. Think barbecue skewers, dim sums, grills, cold cuts and potent cocktails.
Shang Palace: Doing Duck Rolls, Pork Belly & Saké Cocktails Right
- Room Rent: ₹ 15000
- Nearest Metro Station: PATEL CHOWK
Shortcut
Chow Down
Beijing Roasted Duck, Pork Belly With Garlic and Chilli Sauce, Steamed Seabass
Sip On
Anunaki, Asian Apple Sour, Zen Garden
Winning For
Their generous portions, as well as their beautiful al fresco area complete with a mini waterfall for when the weather’s nice
Hot And Cold
We’re not talking about Katy Perry’s claim to fame. Shang Palace’s appetiser menu is truly diverse. Not only do they have an impressive selection of dim sums, Yunnan and barbecue skewers, but also a small section on cold appetisers, of which the pork belly with garlic and chilli sauce called out to us the most. Don’t think twice before ordering this, especially if you like spice.
Other highlights involved the deep fried cod fillet {this comes with garlic and spiced salt, and is a must-order for all seafood fans}, the Mapo tofu spring roll, and, our favourite, the Beijing roasted duck, which involves of a huge chunk of roast duck being brought to the table, shredded in front of you and rolled up into pancakes. Served with hoisin sauce, this dish had us quacking about it for days. What we loved even more is that they take the leftover duck meat, saute it with some veggies and serve it with crisp lettuce.
If all of this at one go is a little too adventurous for your palate, the steamed chicken wonton and Dai-style crispy-fried chicken with fried rice might be a better option for you; it’s comfort food at its best.
For main course {if you get there at all}, the steamed sea bass with red and yellow schezwan pepper is the way to go.
Etc.
Shang Palace offers some four or five signature cocktails, and we feel they’re all worth your while. Try the Zen Garden for a refreshing cucumber summery hit, the Anunaki if you like strawberries and saké, and the Apple Sour if you’re looking for a little bit of tang. They’re all wonderfully mixed and have just the right amount of alcohol; all perfect to sip on on a hot summer day.
Although we were bursting to the seams after our meal, we couldn’t just leave without dessert. If you’re a chocolate addict, don’t think beyond the warm chocolate fondants served with banana ice cream. The toffee pudding with mango ice cream is an equally compelling alternative.
So, We’re Saying…
Step into Shanghai Palace for your next date or bring your parents here for a long leisurely meal. We’d strongly recommend gorging on the starters instead of dividing your order equally between the various courses. You’re bound to go back home happier {and perhaps a tad fatter!} that way.
Price: INR 5,000 for two {approx.}
Timings: 12pm – 3pm, 7.30pm – 12am
