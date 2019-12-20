Not A Fan Of Colour? Check Out This Sustainable Label For Pastel Pants, Blazers & Tops

If you're looking for a sustainable label that does clothes in soothing pastel shades and whites, this is it. Shibui has the cutest wrap tops, breezy pants, and pretty ikat weave dresses.

They do not mass produce, use natural, Azo-free dyes and pay extra attention to producing their garments with organic Khadi, linen, organic cottons and ikat weaves. Hence, all their fabrics are eco-friendly and 100% biodegradable.

We love their matching separates because it's like a whole outfit/look that you can pick out, look effortlessly stylish and comfortable in (because of the quality of fabrics). Shibui offers khadi pant-suit sets, variations in blazer dresses and also, A-line khadi dresses in tones like pinks with pleated detailing on the hem.

The best part about their garments is that they have very versatile pieces. Meaning; you can take different things from their collection, like the formerly mentioned blazer dress, which can be paired with matching pink, khadi pants and a bustier top to wear as a shrug. You can get most of their pieces for about INR 3K and above.