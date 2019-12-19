Creating silver items for decorative purposes, Beliram Tarachand Jain has been in the silver making business for 130 years!
Dress Up Your Home With Stunning Silverware From Beliram Tarachand Jain
Year For So Long
Crazy fact coming up—the first Beliram Tarachand Jain store (called Eli Ram Tarachand then) was started by Lala Beli Ram Jain in Amritsar in 1886. The Delhi outlet opened in 1939 by his son Tarachand Jain, who since then has come to be known as one of the leading silversmiths in the country.
So Much Silver
Silver vases and centrepieces with intricate work, antique diya and candle stands, embossed platters, glimmering dinner and tea sets, decorative treasure boxes, and opulent clocks—these decorative silver pieces imitate the royal medieval style of the west and are truly worth being in a collector’s kitty.
Apart from the gorgeous decorative pieces, they take pride in their collection of divine idols and puja thalis are great if you’ve got a wedding in your home you need to start preparing for.
Want something personal? Go for their silver bags, we’d say, that are totally worth the investment.
Price: Between INR 300 – INR 1.5 lakh
