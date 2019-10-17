Sip On A Hot Cuppa Coffee While Admiring The Beautiful Architecture In Shimla

While strolling down the beautiful streets of the Mall, Shimla and admiring the architecture and taking in the cold fresh air, I came across a cute little window painted in shades of blue and yellow with a board that said "Wake n Bake". And who can say no to such a cute little cafe so I went in to grab a cuppa and ended up having my lunch there? It's a cute and cosy two-floored cafe in the main Mall area with a miny rooftop. They have a vast menu with everything from Aglio e olio spaghetti pasta to Pita pockets and Falafel. Their range of beverages is pretty awesome and the coffee is definitely worth a shot. You'll also love the many dessert options and especially their assortment of savoury and sweet waffles & crepes. Also, don't forget to take cute pictures because their interiors are surely photogenic and the view is lovely!