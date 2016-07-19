Find Happiness And A French-Style Home At Scarlette

With an open kitchen where visitors and residents alike can pop in and make a little something for themselves, Scarlette is one of the nicest spaces to get some downtime, if you’re in the city. I was first introduced to this quaint, heavenly abode by a friend, and when I finally made my way to the bougainvillaea adorned building in Safdarjung Enclave, I realised it was the new avatar of erstwhile B&B Colaba House.

Now run by Pauline Bijvoet and Elisabeth, the space echoes an entirely different look, and offers the warmth and comfort that a homestay warrants.