Taj Mahal, Amazon Jungle, Titanic, The Land Of Tutenkhamen Right Here In Delhi Ncr: A Must Visit

Well if you are tired of exploring the same options in Delhi NCR repeatedly, then this one deserves a must visit. Situated in Delhi NCR, to be more precise, Greater Noida, this place nurtures thrilling options like the Dinosaur land, the Amazon jungle, a trip down the nostalgic Lanes of The Unsinkable Titanic and many more avenues to explore. The kids can relish a satisfying playtime at the amazing play area. You also have an adventure zone wherein kids as well as adults can experience gripping activities alongside. And just when you feel the trip is going to exhaust, you are welcomed into the world of Taj wherein you become a witness to the dramatic love story of Shahjahan and Mumtaz. The humorous journey across the chocolate factory along with the breathtaking stunts and The chain of dramatic surprises at the Mystery Land of Tutenkhamen add on to the experience list. A sumptuous cafe along with great hospitality makes the experience truly appreciable. The mall nurtures a number of known domestic and international brands that makes it all the more happening place for a fun day out.