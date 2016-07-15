Paper Town For Personalised Notes, Cards & Stationery

A highly customisable range, we’re completely in lust with their cute list-makers and notepads. Their custom greeting cards and wall art are a great option too, if you’re looking for the perfect personal gift.

The identity kits are just the cutest things, that include theme-based planners, notebooks, note cards, to-do lists, and more. If you’re a fan of the Brush Script and some elegant typography, then we recommend this wholeheartedly. We can’t say no to their day designers either.

Guys, are you listening? This is pretty and you deserve to have it, especially since they ship worldwide.

Price: INR 200 – INR 1,750

Photos courtesy: Paper Town Stationery