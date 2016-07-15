Kicking the formula of ‘one-size fits all’ out the door, Paper Town’s stationery has us pretty much stuffing our carts with prints, list-makers and cards.
Paper Town For Personalised Notes, Cards & Stationery
- Upwards: ₹ 300
- Nearest Metro Station: ROHINI EAST
John Green Approves
Vrinda Arora’s love for all things paper, colour, pattern and print led her to start a stationery brand that tried to break down the impersonal and digital. By doing what? Making handmade, personalised cards and notes. After researching different kinds of paper and printing techniques, Vrinda helps you say it all with paper.
Custom-er Diaries
A highly customisable range, we’re completely in lust with their cute list-makers and notepads. Their custom greeting cards and wall art are a great option too, if you’re looking for the perfect personal gift.
The identity kits are just the cutest things, that include theme-based planners, notebooks, note cards, to-do lists, and more. If you’re a fan of the Brush Script and some elegant typography, then we recommend this wholeheartedly. We can’t say no to their day designers either.
Guys, are you listening? This is pretty and you deserve to have it, especially since they ship worldwide.
Price: INR 200 – INR 1,750
