A Great Brekkie Option In Bhikaji Cama Which Serves A Variety Of Cuisines

This well-known joint offers North Indian, South Indian and Chinese. Thali Wala located in Bhikaji Cama Place is a good breakfast option for those who live around AIIMS. The menu consists of South Indian staples like dosa, idli and vada, North Indian curries and paratha, Chinese food as well as chaat. They offer Punjabi, Rajasthani and South Indian thalis as well. The food here is simply amazing! I love all the chaats - especially the gol gappa and papdi chaat. Their Thalis are a must try too. Their Tandoori Platter is a really good option too and If you’re a fan of paranthas, you should try that. On request, they make it without oil. That’s how I like it.