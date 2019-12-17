Pretty Kurtis, Gowns & Casual Wear: Revamp Your Wardrobe From This Amazing Boutique, Aura

From designing Kurtis to gowns and one-pieces, The aura is a one-stop-shop for all your daily wear needs. Vini designs perfectly fitted clothes with the material of your choice, and we feel there’s a unique touch in every piece of clothing she designs. Vini’s custom designs apparel in such a manner that it does not limit you. She has an aptitude to transform any silhouette into an amazing bespoke outfit. Just show her the design, or describe the pattern you have in mind, and you can be assured that the job will be done, and at an affordable price too. Our personal favorites are the dresses that she has designed for us. She can design anything according to one’s body type. Women of all ages and sizes, particularly those who are quite petite or big-boned. Her clientele includes everyone from architects to doctors to homemakers.