Office Outings? One Stop For Some Amazing Vegetarian Delicacies In Trilokpuri!

A great Lunch indeed! I visited Maini's Green Leaf for an office meet and amused by the service and the ambience of this place. The interiors of this place was eye catchy and incredibly beautiful. The staff of this place was very efficient in their hospitality and management. I've tried watermelon mojito in coolers. It was a fresh and refreshing drink. In starters, we tried some of their recommended north Indian specialties which were dahi ke shole, palak patta chaat and tandoori veg platter. The presentation of each was unique and appetizing. In Dessert, they served hot Gulab jamun with vanilla ice-cream. The sugar syrup of Gulab jamun was served in the form of milk. The Gulab jamun was a bit hot than the optimum temperature but the power of vanilla ice-cream sorted the taste at it's best. The management of this place took great care of us and provide us a great experience.