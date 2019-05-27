This Organic, Homegrown Beauty Brand Has All Things Paraben & Sulphate-Free

The Hade is this wonderful, homegrown beauty brand that has products that are completely free of parabens, sulphates, and are cruelty-free too! They operate and retail their products from Instagram.

Although we've not had the pleasure of trying their products, we've heard good things about them. They have products like face gels, scrubs, facial cleansers, hair tonics, shampoos and lip balms. We found their orange and goat milk cleanser to be super interesting, seeing as the benefits of orange and citrus-based products have proven to be good for healthy skin. Also, as of late, we've been seeing a flood of beauty and hair products that have goat milk as a key ingredient (apparently it is an active ingredient for hydration and moisturisation).

We're keen to try their wine gel which promises to help with fine lines, extreme dryness and other signs of ageing. We've heard good things about their almond scrub, lemon body wash, carrot toner, hand-cream and anti pigmentation gel. Most of their products start from INR 250 and can go up to INR 400.