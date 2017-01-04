Prep before your comedy outing with large cocktails and delicious small plates at Public, the open and inviting buzzy bar at The People & Co.
LOL The Night Away With A Drink {Or 4!} At Public At The People & Co
- Price for two: ₹ 2100
- Nearest Metro Station: IndusInd Bank Cyber City Rapid
Shortcut
The High Before The Happy
Getting a little tonic in your system is always a good idea, especially before an impressive line-up of comedic acts, when the joke might just be on you.
So, we perched ourselves at the very interactive bar at Public, and were soon downing large and fruity cocktails. We chased this with a recommended Half Island Iced Tea- a new version of our favourite cocktail which was equal parts tasty and tough, and the deliciously sounding God’s Very Own that paired kokum and kaffir with heady rum for a little splash in the backwaters.
Humouring Your Palate Too
Good food and drink go hand in hand, so we smiled to ourselves as we dug into incredibly tender Char Sui Marinated Sticky Pork Ribs {honey and five spice make for perfect lovers} and the Achari Dal Parfait with Masala Kulcha Croute.
We shared the cheesy paper-thin Pizza Romagna indoors amid jokes about man boobs and Rajesh Roshan. Cleverly crafted and citrus-infused crystal dumplings made up our closing act as we chuckled out of the laugh fest.
Music To Your Ears
Public also doubles as an awesome live gig stage, with part of the energy of the place stemming from live performances ranging from impromptu jazz sets to rock n roll by more seasoned players. Booze and bass together ensured we were happy before and after our jest routine too.
